Hamilton pays attention to the wave of Covid and returns to using masks | formula 1

Although the use of masks is no longer mandatory to attend the Formula 1 paddock, Lewis Hamilton voluntarily returned to use them in the last two races of the season: at the British and Austrian GPs. So far, in isolation, the seven-time champion attributed the re-adoption of protective equipment at press conferences and events to the rise in coronavirus cases in his social circles.

– I just noticed that a lot of people around me are getting sick and they definitely don’t want to stay again. I’ve tried it twice. But I just notice a lot of people around me, a lot of my friends texting me saying they have Covid, and some of them are much worse than others – explained the seven-time champion.

Hamilton’s race engineer Peter Bonnington was not present at the Spielberg Circuit last weekend and worked from home; the team did not confirm the positive case, but Lewis, who was mentored during the stage by performance engineer Marcus Dudley, quoted Bono in detailing his decision.

– I didn’t have Bono with me this weekend. Nobody’s wearing a mask, so I’m definitely wearing mine. I hope people do what they really want to do and that’s their health at the end of the day.”

– I want to go home healthy. I want to be able to get up and train and do the things I love to do. And I try, if I can, to keep the people I love around me safe too when I can, when I’m around them. – finished.

In one of the two times that he became infected with the virus, Hamilton was out of the 2020 Sakhir GP. In his place, Mercedes had Lewis’ current teammate, George Russell, who at the time drove for Williams. The young British driver led a good part of the race, but, with a mistake by Mercedes and a flat tire, he ended up finishing 9th.

Even the winner of that race was Sergio Pérez, then a Racing Point driver – current Aston Martin. Today in the RBR, the Mexican came to be in 18th position, but made a recovery race and won his first victory in Formula 1. As for the Austrian team, Perez had two more victories – GP Azerbaijan 2021 and GP Monaco 2022 – being the biggest Mexico’s winner in the category.

In 2022, Hamilton also said he felt uncomfortable during the drivers’ meeting at the Australian GP. On the occasion, many of the people who were present chose not to wear masks.

