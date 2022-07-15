Heat wave on its way to the UK: London could register an unprecedented 40ºC

The British Government declared this Friday a state of national emergency because of the extreme heat that is forecast for next week in several regions of England. For the first time, meteorologists issued a red warning because of high temperatures.

Next Monday and Tuesday, London could register an unprecedented 40ºC. This Friday, temperatures in London did not go above a comfortable 27ºC. The weather phenomenon that is causing the heat wave in Portugal and Spain is heading north over the weekend.

Much of England will be under Red Weather Warning. The heat that will hit the British Isles will be so severe or prolonged that it could cause illness and death among the healthiest population, not just the most vulnerable people.

The authorities’ major concern is the impact of heat on the health of a population, which is sparsely inhabited at high temperatures. Substantial disruptions to transport and energy supply, damage to property and infrastructure are also expected.

In a country well known for its abundance of rain, falling water levels are images that are both rare and worrying. Over the past two years, spring and summer have seen below-average rainfall.