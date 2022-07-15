‘Honeymoon’ manages to lead… but against football

THE TVI broadcast a prime-time soccer game, which allowed Honeymoon lead and be the most watched soap opera of the day.

Honeymoon leads against football, but for you lose against party is party

On a day of low television consumption, the Night news gives SIC returned to be the most watched program of the day this Thursday (14). The newsletter gathered an average of 844 thousand viewers, which translated into 8.9% of rating and 21.1% of share. With a shorter edition, the 8 o’clock newspaper (6.2% / 15.4%) was always head to head with the TV news (5.9% / 14.4%).

Soon after, Queluz de Baixo issued the game of Betane challenges (7.0% / 16.4%) between Sporting and Villareal, who lost against the second half of Night news and against the novel Honeymoon (7.7% / 18.1%). the plot of Ana Casaca gathered 728 thousand spectators and was the most watched soap opera of the day. At the same time, joker (5.5% / 13.0%) maintained the RTP1 in third place.

At 11:10 pm, a late episode of party is party (7.1% / 20.8%), which led against for you (6.4% / 17.8%). In this period, the CMTV moved to third place with Golden League (2.1% / 6.8%) to outperform the concert Zé Pedro Rock ‘N’ Roll (1.5% / 4.3%) broadcast on the first channel.

With the telenovela lineup delayed, the TVI also conquered the lead of the dawn. Forever (4.5% / 18.8%) and on the tightrope (2.2% / 12.8%) exceeded wetland (2.8% / 13.2%).

In the accounts of the day, the SIC led with only 15.1% of share, significantly below the annual average of 17.3%. THE TVI runner-up with 13.5% market share, equally distant from its 2022 average of 16.3%. THE RTP1 slipped to 9.7% market share, down from the 10.8% annual average. THE CMTV continues to have values ​​above average and ended the day with 7.3% of shareabove 4.5% of the annual average.

Other highlights

two at 10 (3.3% / 16.5%) remained ahead against Happy House (3.2% / 16.2%), even though they were only 5 thousand spectators away. Square of Joy (1.9% / 9.8%) held third place by 12 thousand spectators against newspaper of Portugal (1.8% / 9.5%) of CMTV

(3.3% / 16.5%) remained ahead against (3.2% / 16.2%), even though they were only 5 thousand spectators away. (1.9% / 9.8%) held third place by 12 thousand spectators against (1.8% / 9.5%) of CMTV Julia (2.9% / 11.4%) also led by the minimum margin against goucha (2.8% / 11.1%), with a distance of 9 thousand spectators. Our Afternoon (2.1% / 8.3%) held the third place, but had Direct CM (1.7% / 6.9%) close by.

(2.9% / 11.4%) also led by the minimum margin against (2.8% / 11.1%), with a distance of 9 thousand spectators. (2.1% / 8.3%) held the third place, but had (1.7% / 6.9%) close by. The cycling transmissions from round to france (1.3% / 5.3%) reached a new high of share and pushed the RTP2 for a daily average of 1.4%.

(1.3% / 5.3%) reached a new high of share and pushed the RTP2 for a daily average of 1.4%. At the end of the afternoon, Green gold (2.8% / 8.8%) reached a new audience minimum and was far from Fine Print (5.0% / 15.8%). at 7 pm, The Right Price (6.5% / 18.1%) led against Love Eternal Love (5.7% / 15.6%) and Flowers Street (3.1% / 8.6%).

(2.8% / 8.8%) reached a new audience minimum and was far from (5.0% / 15.8%). at 7 pm, (6.5% / 18.1%) led against (5.7% / 15.6%) and (3.1% / 8.6%). With fire coverage, CNN Portugal (4.8%) and SIC News (3.2%) were significantly above their annual averages. already the RTP3 did not go beyond a daily result of 1.3% of share, equivalent to its annual average.