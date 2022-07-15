House of the Dragon: Who are the characters in the Game of Thrones spin-off? The Targaryen family is featured in the series – Series News

Spin-off takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and will tell the Civil War called Dance of Dragons

Based on the book Fire & Blood by author George RR Martin, House of the Dragon will follow the great-grandparents, grandparents and parents of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series highlights the heyday of the Targaryen family in Westeros.

Knowing that there will be a time jump and many new characters will be introduced throughout the plot, we made a list of the most important characters and a plot summary that we can expect for the series.





Emma D’Arcy/Milly Alcock – Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen



Alcock plays the younger Rhaenyra, while D’Arcy is the older version of the character. Known as the “Middle Year Queen”, Rhaenyra was one of the main causes of the Six Year Civil War, or just The Dance of Dragons. She is also the firstborn of Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine). At age eight, she becomes her father’s heir and hopes to become the first ruling queen of Westeros. Her dragon is called Syrax and is already in one of the posters released by HBO MAX.

However, his claim to the Iron Throne is challenged by his younger half-brother, Aegon II Targaryen, an event that will be shown in the series.





Matt Smith – Daemon Targaryen



Played by Matt Smith, Daemon is the youngest son of Prince Baelon Targaryen and brother of King Viserys I Targaryen. Daemon is the second husband of Rhaenyra Targaryen, Princess of Dragonstone. During the Dance of Dragons, he was an advocate for his wife, Rhaenyra.





Steve Toussaint – Corlys Velaryon



Known as the Sea Serpent, Steve Toussaint plays the head of House Velaryon. He is the husband of Princess Rhaenys Targaryen. During the Dance of the Dragons, he became Hand of Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen.

Paddy Considine – Viserys I Targaryen



Paddy Considine is Viserys I Targaryen, the fifth Targaryen king to hold the Iron Throne. His kingdom was marked by prosperous peace, but his own family would be the seeds for the Dance of Dragons that would much later be the beginning of the end of the Targaryen era.





Olivia Cooke – Alicent Hightower



Olivia Cooke plays the second wife of King Viserys I Targaryen and one of the main responsible for the Dance of Dragons. When the king dies, Alicent plans for her, Aegon, to be chosen to inherit the Iron Throne and not the eldest Rhaenyra.





Eve Best – Princess Rhaenys Velaryon



Known in RR Martin’s book as Rhaenys Targaryen, Eve Best’s character was one of those considered to inherit the Iron Throne. However, when the Dance of Dragons began, Princess Rhaenyra was the one who took command of Westeros, because of this she is also called “The Queen That Never Was”.





Graham McTavish – Ser Harrold Westerling

Little is known about McTavish’s character, according to the books where it was mentioned, Westerling is a knight of House Westerling and Lord Commander of the Kingsguard under Viserys I Targaryen.