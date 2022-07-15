How to create a folder with password on mobile | Android and iPhone

Protecting our files is crucial, so it’s important to know how to create a password folder on your phone. The process can be done on Android or iPhone, however, it is not a native process, that is, it requires the user to download an application from the respective stores.

Check below what is required to create new folders with passwords on both platforms, as well as what kind of protections you can create.

How to create folder with password on Android

To create a password folder on Android phones, you will need to use Google Files (Play Store). The app allows you to protect in two ways, with Pattern and PIN format. Download the app and follow the steps below.

Open the app and swipe to the “Collections” section; Tap “Secure Folder”; Choose a password type; Set your password and then confirm; Read the message and tap “Ok” to finish.

Use Google Files to create password folders on Android phones (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

The user can configure the locked folder even after the password creation process is finished. In Files by Google you can easily add images, videos, music and other file types, protecting them with the available options.

How to Create Folder with Password on iPhone

The utility that allows you to create is Folder Lock (App Store). The app lets you create folders with common passwords, PIN, Patterns or even Face ID. Download the app and check out how to assemble one below.

Choose one of the available security forms; Make the password according to your choice and tap “Next”; Confirm and press “Done”.

FolderLock allows you to create a password folder on your iPhone for your files and media (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

This way you can create secure folders, protecting what is most important on your cell phone.