‘I can’t help someone who doesn’t want to be helped’

Abel Ferreira gave a press conference after the elimination of Palmeiras to São Paulo in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

After elimination to São Paulo, this Thursday (14), in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasilthe technician of palm trees, Abel Ferreiramade a long and strong outburst about the attacker Gabriel Veron.

The young Palmeiras athlete was caught in a nightclub in the early hours of last Wednesday (13), drinking alcohol in a nightclub.

Videos ended up on social media, creating a huge crisis behind the scenes in alviverdes. The player ended up fined 40% of his salary, and the board even called a meeting with the young athletes of the cast to alert them.

Even so, Veron was selected as a starter in this Thursday’s duel (14), with Abel saying he forgave the athlete’s mistake.

In his press conference, the Portuguese spoke for several minutes about the situation and highlighted the education problems of several young players, who seem “to have no idea what they are doing”.

“They say that God is merciful. I am equal. For me, all people have to have a chance in life. I will never give up on my players. As long as you are my players, I will not give up on any of you. All of you have had 18, 19 years,” he began.

“I’ve said several times that Brazilians are, by far, the best I’ve ever seen play. But they need to evolve a lot in terms of education and as men, because they don’t have that training. They sometimes have no idea what they’re doing.” . And that’s in the formation”, he continued.

“Veron is the future of the club. A club that respects its employees, that pays its suppliers, doesn’t owe anyone anything. There are those who don’t do that and continue to compete, which is not fair. And Palmeiras, even before me arrive, traced a path: bet on young people. You will win, you will lose. We realize that sometimes we will have to educate and pull up”, he argued.

“Today, Veron gave assistance, played well while he had energy. What I hope is that each of us, when we make a mistake, will ask the three magic questions: what happened to me? What did I learn? next time?”, he philosophized.

“I say again: I’m not the one who runs, it’s not me who kicks, I’m not the one who passes. It’s them, it’s not me. I’m the man who gives the coordinates. We have to leave here and get there, and I give the coordinates in the GPS. They are the ones who make the path. And our role as a coach is also to educate, as I have said several times”, he analyzed.

“Brazil lacks a lot of training for men. This starts at school and in the family we have at home. I have said several times that the man you are triumphs in the professional you want to be. So, we are here to educate both me and the football director, the psychologist”, he pointed out.

“He is a kid of 18, 19 years old, who needs to choose very well the friends that surround him, because sometimes we are not surrounded by the best friends. They only want one thing from us. Veron follows this line”, he compared.

“But I’m not going to curse or insult a player. It wasn’t what they did to me and it wasn’t the education my parents gave me. I like to lose, as long as the other side feels like wanting to do it. I can’t help those who don’t want to be helped . And I believe he wants to be helped, because he has enormous potential”, he concluded.