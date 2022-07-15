“I don’t like stalling”; Newton Drummond is presented at Santos and sends a message to the cast of Peixe

After the departure of coach Fabián Bustos and manager Edu Dracena, the saints chose to fill the gap in the direction of football first, and then go in search of the new coach. In conversations with Paulo Bracks, former executive of América-MG and Internacional, Peixe was not successful, closing, in the sequence, with Newton Drummond, better known as Chumbinho.

The new manager arrives with the mission to hire the coach who will command the team in the sequence of the season, where the focus will be total on the Brazilian Championship. Drummond had his first contact with the cast this Thursday (14). “Very satisfying to be here with you. I’m a very objective guy, of course, I don’t like to talk. Everyone works together every day, in addition to all the employees”.

With coach Guto Ferreira in the crosshairsSantos is in a hurry to define the new coach. It is practically a consensus that the professional will be Brazilian, due to the advanced stage of the season and the adaptation time and knowledge of the cast. The name of the former Bahia coach pleases President Andres Rueda. The information is from the website Globoesporte.com.

Check out how was the presentation of the new football executive, Newton Drummond, this Thursday morning, at CT Rei Pelé. ⚪⚫ pic.twitter.com/2zv6iEDGpI — Santos FC (@SantosFC)

July 14, 2022

“All with one objective, to reach the maximum that we can achieve. And we have to be competitive. My job is to make them have that condition. The objective is joint, collective, we have to work together. And let’s work together” concluded Newton Drummond. The executive’s last job was ahead of Coritiba, in 2021.