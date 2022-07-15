Images of police officer checking cell phone notifications during search for perpetrator of school massacre cause outrage

Security camera footage that showed a police officer checking his cell phone during shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde (Texas, USA) are provoking indignation.

Video posted on Tuesday (7/12) by the “Austin American Statesman” – shows the unidentified Uvalde police officer in the school hallway responding to the May 24 incident.

disastrous action: Policeman who entered school during massacre was seen passing alcohol gel on his hands

With a gun in one hand, he, apparently calm, takes a brief moment to check notifications on your mobile.

Police officer checks cell phone during shooting at school in the US Photo: Reproduction

Uvalde police face heavy criticism on the treatment of the attack, in which 19 children and two teachers were killed. Their families allege that the police force mismanaged the situation and that the delay in the confrontation with the 18-year-old gunman, Salvador Ramos, led to more deaths. Justice is investigating the police response to the attack.

Salvador shot a grandmother and seriously injured her before heading to school and firing aimlessly for five minutes. He then entered the school with an AR-15 rifle through a side entrance, locking themselves inside two adjacent classrooms and killing their victims.

Tribute to those killed in the attack on an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas Photo: AFP

Salvador Ramos, perpetrator of school massacre in Texas Photo: Reproduction

Attentive onlookers also noticed that the policeman appears to have Marvel’s anti-hero Punisher (Punisher, in the original) on your lock screen. The Punisher is a vigilante who debuted in 1974 and is known for using heavy weapons in his one-man war on crime.

“The police officer in #Uvalde holding and checking his phone, which features a screen with the Punisher symbol with the American flag, is the perfect sum of modern American policing”tweeted media personality Matt Karolian.

Actor and comedian Patton Oswalt also drew attention to the irony of the police officer being a fan of the Marvel character and doing nothing in an extreme situation:

“Checking my phone for the Punisher logo (very cool!) while I’m hiding listening to the kids being killed.”