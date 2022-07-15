Indicator points out that Bitcoin may be near the bottom

Called the Mayer Multiple, this indicator began to gain popularity among investors for its ease of use. According to historical data, whenever its value reached 0.5, Bitcoin had found its bottom, and then started to rise again.

In addition to being used in Bitcoin, such a metric can also be used in the cryptocurrency market as a whole. The value of the Mayer Multiple also reached 0.5, which could represent the end of the bear market for altcoins.

However, it is worth remembering that these indicators are a portrait of the past and despite having worked before, future results may change. Therefore, they should be used as an additional tool and not as a rule.

Bitcoin Mayer’s Multiple Reaches 0.5

Calculated by the current price of Bitcoin over the 200-day moving average, the Mayer Multiple has seen bear market closeouts in the past. Being again at the value 0.5, the indicator shows that again we may have reached the limit.

As an example, the indicator touched 0.5 in December 2018, when Bitcoin started its price recovery. It later reached close values ​​in 2020 and again in 2021, always before a trend reversal.

So while this and other indicators do not show what the future holds, they can help to understand the market and make investors profit from it.

Indicator reaches same levels in the cryptocurrency market

When we switch from Bitcoin to the entire cryptocurrency market, the results are similar, as pointed out by CoinDesk. With a market cap of 884 billion, equivalent to R$4.8 trillion, we can expect this to be the limit of the bear market.

As Bitcoin holds 42.7% of this value, it is natural that this number will only grow with BTC. In any case, altcoins always follow the movements of the biggest coin on the market, so they should go back up once Bitcoin stops bleeding.

Finally, even if indicators show a promising future for Bitcoin, it is worth remembering that the US is experiencing the highest inflation period in recent decades. Therefore, US monetary policies are expected to hinder this trend reversal.