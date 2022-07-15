Instagram bugged? App is closing by itself today (14)

Users began to complain late this Thursday afternoon (14) of problems using Instagram. According to reports, the social network was closing itself on the cell phone.

Down Detector pointed out the instability in the service. The website points out that notifications started to increase around 5 pm, with the Mobile Application (94%) corresponding to the overwhelming majority of complaints.

The Down Detector fault map shows that São Paulo, Curitiba, Brasília, Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, Recife and Porto Alegre are among the most affected cities.

O TecMundo contacted Instagram’s advice to verify the problem with the social network, but has not yet received a return. The article will be updated as soon as the company responds to the question.

Updating article…

