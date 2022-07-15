Instagram bugged? App is closing by itself today (14)

Users began to complain late this Thursday afternoon (14) of problems using Instagram. According to reports, the social network was closing itself on the cell phone.

Down Detector pointed out the instability in the service. The website points out that notifications started to increase around 5 pm, with the Mobile Application (94%) corresponding to the overwhelming majority of complaints.

The Down Detector fault map shows that São Paulo, Curitiba, Brasília, Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, Recife and Porto Alegre are among the most affected cities.

Claims

As always, many people took to Twitter to talk about it. Check out some of the posts about the Instagram bug below:

*My Instagram closing by itself*

I automatically: pic.twitter.com/ZAIE6dM1r6 — elizabeth (@Camilly25240639) July 14, 2022

Opening Instagram and it automatically closes itself pic.twitter.com/1qeM953h0N — See? (@viniceraa_) July 14, 2022

Going on twitter to see if it’s just my Instagram that’s not working pic.twitter.com/ob3A5S2IjZ — Lara ?? (@Lara_Perez4) July 14, 2022

my instagram is all messed up, i’m glad i searched here on twitter before putting my phone on the wall pic.twitter.com/xaHGjPvU6g — Kue (@Miizitto) July 14, 2022

My Instagram lately comes down to this. just keeps going out pic.twitter.com/WKDzyZoqTo “Some Scorpion?” (@um_scorpion_) July 14, 2022

Other side

O TecMundo contacted Instagram’s advice to verify the problem with the social network, but has not yet received a return. The article will be updated as soon as the company responds to the question.

Updating article…