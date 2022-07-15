Instagram investigates flaw that causes app to close on its own

Update: In contact with Canaltech, Instagram reported that it is aware of and is investigating the issue that causes the app to close on its own. “We know that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram. We are working to get things back to normal and we apologize for any inconvenience.” Below is the original text of this publication.

After Twitter, now it’s Instagram’s turn to fail this Thursday (14). According to reports on social media, the Instagram app is closing by itself on Android phones, sometimes showing a warning of repeated crashes. According to the website DownDetector, which monitors the health status of online services, complaints from users started around 5:10 pm today.

For now, the social network commanded by Adam Mosseri and belonging to Meta has not yet publicly commented on the problem, so there is no way to know why. as you can see in a search on Twitterthe problem does not only affect Brazil, that is, if you are having difficulty using Instagram this Thursday, know that you are not the only one.

Instagram has problems this Thursday (Image: Playback/DownDetector)

On Twitter, of course, users were quick to publish their dissatisfaction with Instagram’s downfall:

Until everything is reset, you can access the instagram.com through your computer and use the social network in the browser. This text will be updated as soon as there is any official news.

