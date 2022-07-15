iOS 16 brings back fullscreen player on locked screen

This period between June and September is usually one of discoveries when it comes to Apple’s systems. In general, it is after the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), when the new systems are presented (this year, the iOS 16O iPadOS 16O macOS Ventura 13O watchOS 9 it’s the tvOS 16), but before the official release to the general public.

With the beta versions, developers and/or adventurers are digging into the new functions and revealing what Apple has prepared again for the year. And we are always showing here all the details found in each test version.

Shall we check out the latest news that we have news of?

full screen player

The most interesting new feature of this batch is part of the iOS 16 lock screen refresh. Now, as was shown at WWDC22, when touching the cover of an album, a podcast or whatever is being played, the cover expands and the background colors change to match the content in question.

The video below shows how the intuitive process works.

Well this came out ultimately with the revised beta 3 Alt text: Screen recording showing the new full screen music player in the Lock Screen which can be enabled by tapping the album artwork pic.twitter.com/LgHRKjfcuZ — Apple Software Updates (@AppleSWUpdates) July 11, 2022

The screenshots below show what the interface looked like when in full screen, combining the playing content with elements like the clock. The feature works with both Apple Music, the Podcasts app and other apps, such as Spotify. It is possible to notice that the volume control is gone, a function that must be performed by the buttons or by the Control Center.

As noted by Twitter users, the news isn’t that…new. 😅

If we look at it, this iOS 16 screen resembles how the iPhone displayed the playback of content on the locked screen between iOS 7 and iOS 9. It was with iOS 10 that this card format that we have until today began.

Detail detection in segmentation

Still on the locked screen, remember that function called segmentation that allows you to overlay elements of a photo with the clock? Sami Fathiof MacRumorsshowed how great is the level of detail in the edge detection of the images and, even more, in the transparency.

In the photo, iOS 16 managed to interact with a soap bubble, as we can see in the tweet.

Maximum space for disk backups on macOS

As our boss noticed Marcelo Dumke, macOS Ventura now lets you, when adding a backup disk, select how much maximum space should be allocated for backups. The photo below shows the interface:

Demonstration of Passwords

Finally, we have a taste of a feature that promises to remove the need to type passwords when logging in: PasswordKeys (passkeys). Introduced at WWDC22, they allow you to authenticate to websites and applications without having to enter a password.

As it depends on the developers’ implementation, we still have to wait a while to use the function in everyday life, but we can already get an idea of ​​how it works in practice with the video below.

That’s it for now! It’s always good to keep in mind that, as these are beta versions, it’s not yet fully confirmed that things will remain the way they are, although it’s unlikely that bigger news, like the music playback screen, will disappear until the final version. .

Anyway, we will continue to follow the evolution of the systems. 😀