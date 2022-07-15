iPhone 14: unofficial protective cases are already being sold in Chinese stores; see the design

Apple is expected to introduce the new generation of the iPhone in mid-September 2022. The design of the cell phones is expected to remain unchanged, and with that certainty, unofficial iPhone 14 protective cases are already being produced, as discovered by the user. Majun Bu of Twitter this Thursday (14). In the image below, you can see the silicone covers for the four supposed models in the series: iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The accessories show the gigantic proportion of the camera block to the body of the “Pro” models, especially the iPhone 14 Pro. Check out:

It is speculated that the manufacturer will adopt a new strategy with its next cell phones. Rumors claim that the series will replace the “mini” version with a “Max” (or “Plus”) variant with the size of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 hardware. better display view. At protective covers have the same look as the original accessories of the company, but they are easily distinguishable from official products — at least, by more experienced users. Apple started using white boxes made of paper to market MagSafe cases that, in fact, support magnetic technology.

















These copies should not yet be in the mass production phase in China, as there is still no certainty as to the exact size of any of the cell phones. In any case, the protective accessories will be made especially for those who don’t want to spend R$ 599 on an original Apple case. Rumors claim that the iPhone 14 and 14 Max will be equipped with the Apple A15 Bionic, the same processor as the iPhone 13. The big news should be reserved for the more expensive models, which should include 48 MP cameras and the A16 Bionic chip.

