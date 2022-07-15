Italy: Prime Minister announces resignation and president rejects – 07/14/2022 – World

This Thursday (14th), Italy is experiencing another episode in the series of twists that have characterized the country’s politics in recent decades. Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced his resignation driven by the crisis triggered by the 5 Star Movement (M5S), one of the parties that make up the ruling coalition.

The party decided not to support a decree in the Senate that had the validity of a vote of confidence in the government. Shortly after the vote, Draghi went to the Quirinale Palace, in Rome, to meet with President Sergio Mattarella, whose constitutional role includes indicating the country’s direction to try to resolve imbroglios such as the one that had been brewing for weeks.

Draghi left the Quirinale with a meeting scheduled with his cabinet. The agenda was the presentation of his resignation, which would be formalized hours later to the president. The plot got complicated, however, when Mattarella released a statement in which he says he has rejected the prime minister’s resignation and advises him to present himself to Parliament.

While the coalition that brought Draghi, 74, to power 17 months ago does indeed implode with the departure of M5S, the former head of the European Central Bank still has a parliamentary majority. This means that, if he wants to remain in office, he will have the support of the Legislature. Draghi, however, had been saying that it would make no sense to continue as head of government without an alliance with one of the main parties in the coalition.

Approved in Parliament by 172 votes to 39 — without M5S participation — this Thursday’s vote of confidence was used to expedite the release of a €17 billion package, called Aid, with measures to alleviate the impact of rising fuel prices. raw materials and energy.

The vote score also indicates that Draghi was never threatened for lack of support. On the contrary: the coalition brings together almost all the parties represented in Parliament, with the exception of the far-right acronym Brothers of Italy.

Out there Receive in your email a weekly selection of the most important events in the world; open to non-subscribers.

Even so, the vote has become a focal point and a kind of thermometer of the alliance’s unity — in part because parties are already starting to move towards the election scheduled for early 2023.

The anticipation of the election, however, is one of the possible developments now — the most drastic of them. That’s because if that’s the path indicated by Mattarella if Draghi doesn’t stay in office, the election should take place near the last quarter, when the Legislature traditionally focuses on approving the budget for the following year. In addition to forcing changes to the calendar, the picture would make Italy similar to Portugal, which last year experienced a political crisis for similar reasons.

Another possible scenario is the formation of a bridge government, with one appointed by the president assuming the head of government, under the approval of parliamentarians. The Italian press already airs names such as that of Giuliano Amato, president of the Constitutional Court.

A third option is Mattarella’s persuasiveness and his influence over Draghi. The president can convince the prime minister to keep the unity government established as Italy was trying to solve another of its crises.

“Draghi will have to make a rearrangement of forces to form a transitional cabinet that will hold out until next year’s elections. It is the most likely alternative”, says Leandro Consentino, a political scientist and professor at Insper.

Led by former premier Giuseppe Conte, the M5S had been pressing Draghi with ultimatums and threats of abandoning the coalition. The party consolidated itself as one of the most voted in the last election, but since then it has suffered defections, lost public support and, as a consequence, political weight. In the 2023 polls, it ranks a bitter fourth.​

It is not yet clear what the role of M5S will be in any of the three possibilities that are now being drawn, not least because the acronym that has been pulling the strings that support the coalition still occupies three ministries in the Draghi government —Agriculture, Youth and Relations with Parliament.

It is also too early to say how damaged the ties between the prime minister and the party are. For Consentino, Draghi continues to cling to 5 Stars in search of legitimacy and to prevent the legend from turning against his government in the future.

The prime minister ascended to power in February 2021, invited by Mattarella to lead a motley coalition in the name of national unity — without ever having run for political office. Its mission was to carry out the key reforms required by the European Union’s largest share of post-pandemic recovery funds, a package worth approximately €200 billion.

Since then, the government has found itself involved in the Ukrainian War — it has actively sought to negotiate with Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. Kiev’s support won a parliamentary vote of confidence in June, despite Conte’s criticism that the policy risked starting an arms race. Draghi also handled the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, after Italy was one of the first symbols of the tragedy caused by the deaths in the pandemic.