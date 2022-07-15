Itaú creates platform that will take banks to the crypto market

Itaú’s new platform takes the bank to the crypto market. Check out more about the novelty and see who can invest.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Do I need to register again to earn BRL 600 in Auxílio Brasil?

Itaú announced this Thursday (14) the launch of its asset tokenization platform. It is about Itaú Digital Assets.

According to the bank, it will be possible to digitize traditional market assets through the blockchain network. This includes corporate debt securities, for example. The goal is to make these crypto assets more accessible to a greater number of people.

Itaú platform will operate in the crypto-assets market

According to Itaú, the pilot project was carried out in early July, involving a company that was already a customer of the bank, and which agreed to carry out the tokenization process of receivables owed by a series of suppliers. In all, the operation moved around R$ 360 thousand, with a term of 35 days. In addition, the process was restricted to a small group of clients in the private banking area.

It is worth mentioning that, with inflation putting pressure on the economy, there has been a sharp erosion in cryptocurrency quotes. In the accumulated of 2022, for example, bitcoin already has a devaluation of about 60%. At this point, if you decide to invest more safely, the ideal is to put 5% to 10% of your portfolio in these assets.

Finally, the expectation is that, by the end of the year, Itaú will make the first two issues of tokenized assets. They will be for retail individual investors, through the Ion platform. The idea is that assets structured by the bank, currently restricted to investors with large fortunes, become accessible to the general public, thanks to the tokenized format.

Netflix releases new function and delights users

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Diego Thomazini / Shutterstock.com