Ivana Trump, Donald Trump’s first wife, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, ex-wife of the former US president United States, Donald Trumpdied at the age of 73 this Thursday, 14. “I feel great sadness to inform all those who loved her, and there are many, that Ivana Trump died at her home in New York“, wrote Donald Trump in a post on social media. According to the American channel ABC, she suffered a cardiac arrest. Paramedics were called to attend to the incident. However, when they arrived at the residence, around 1:30 pm, Ivana was already dead. The former president of the United States also paid a last tribute to Ivana and praised the qualities of his former companion.

“She was a great, beautiful and amazing woman who had a great and inspiring life. His pride and joy were his three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She was proud of them, as we are proud of her. Rest in peace, Ivana,” she concluded. In a statement, Donald Trump’s family also mourned Ivana’s death. “Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled a communist regime and embraced that country. She taught her children about courage and tenacity, compassion and determination.” The relationship between Trump and Ivana lasted 15 years, from 1977 to 1992, when they divorced. The former president married twice more, to Marla Maples, in a relationship that lasted from 1993 to 1999, and to Melania Trump, to whom he has been married since 2005.