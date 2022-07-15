Ivana Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump, former US president, dies

posted on 7/14/2022 5:31 pm / updated on 7/14/2022 5:32 pm



(credit: SWERZEY)

Model and businesswoman Ivana Trump, ex-wife of former US President Donald Trump, died at the age of 73 on Thursday afternoon (7/14) at home in New York.

Donald Trump used the social network Truth to make the announcement.

“I feel great sadness to inform all those who loved her, and there are many of them, that Ivana Trump died at her home in New York,” Trump said in the publication.

“She was a great, beautiful, amazing woman who had a great and inspiring life. Her pride and joy was her three children, Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric. She was proud of them, as we are proud of her. Rest in peace, Ivan,” he added.

According to the website TMZNYPD received a call shortly after 12:30 pm ET, saying that Ivana had suffered cardiac arrest.

Ivana and Trump were married in 1977 and had 3 children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. Their separation in 1992 made national news. Donald was having an affair with Marla Maples. Ivana married twice more — she had been married once before marrying Trump — and divorced her subsequent husbands.

Ivana Trump was born in Czechoslovakia in 1949. She was a prodigy skier and model before moving to the United States. Because of her skiing skills, she was allowed to obtain an Austrian passport and leave the eastern communist bloc — first for Canada and then the US.

She also created lines of clothing, jewelry and beauty products that she sold and promoted on QVC (American open television network and main shopping channel – the equivalent of Polishop in Brazil).