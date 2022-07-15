James Gunn is working on 3 DC series at HBO Max

Director and screenwriter James Gunn revealed during an interview with The Processof deadlinewho is working on three DC series at HBO Max, in addition to the second season of Peacemaker.

‎”Actually, we are working on a few different series. We have three new series right now with HBO Max, in various stages of development, but you know, the heart and soul is naturally ‎‎Peacemaker”‎‎.‎

For now, we only know that one of these series is focused on Amanda Waller, while there is speculation involving Bloodthirsty and even Thinker.

The Suicide Squad is available in the national catalog of HBO Max.

Welcome to Hell – also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the US. Where the worst supervillains are kept and where they’ll do anything to get out – even joining the super-secret, super-dark Task Force X.

Today’s do or die task? Gather a collection of villains including Bloodsport, Peacekeeper, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s crazy favorite, Harley Quinn. Then, arm them heavily and throw them (literally) on the remote island of Corto Maltese, filled with enemies.

Regarding the original feature, the cast brings the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn.

In the case of the newcomers, we have Idris Elba as Bloodthirsty, John Cena as Peacemaker, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion like TDK, Alice Braga like Solsoria, Michael Rooker like Savant, Sean Gunn like Weasel, Storm Reid like Tyla, Daniela Melchior like Rathunter II, David Dastmalchian like Ball and Sylvester Stallone like King Shark.