Japan premier blames police for death

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida today blamed police and security measures adopted by the corporation for the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 67, who was killed after being shot during a speech in the western city of Nara. from the Asian country, on the 7th. The information is from the AP news agency (Associated Press).

“I think there were problems with the security measures,” argued Kishida. Images from the scene showed that the shooter, the Former soldier Tetsuya Yamagami, 41 years oldapproached Abe from behind at the same time the security guards were looking straight ahead. Yamagami is provisionally detained for a period of three weeks until the prosecution decides whether to charge him with the death.

According to Kishida, members of the National Police Agency and the National Security Commission are investigating the case and will identify measures in response to the case.

Today, a team of national police officers has already moved to the Nara police headquarters to collaborate in the investigation of the death.

“I ask you to do a thorough inspection and fix what needs fixing, while also studying examples in other countries.”

Tribute to Abe

During an interview, the Japanese prime minister also announced that he intends to hold a “state funeral” for Shinzo Abe as a way of honoring the work done by the former prime minister to the country, including helping in the security alliance between Japan and the United States.

“By holding a state funeral in memory of former Prime Minister Abe, Japan will show its determination not to give in to violence and firmly defend democracy. (…) Japan will also show the world its determination to maintain its vigor and open a path to the future.”

If held, Abe’s state funeral would be the second for a former prime minister since World War II (1939-1945). The first was held for former premier Shigeru Toshida in the year 1967.

Kishida’s proposal was not well received by all lawmakers. Opposition members did not agree and pointed out that the ceremony would cause great damage to public resources by withdrawing tax money for the celebration.

Death

The former prime minister of Japan was shot twice in the back. Abe died after being shot during a campaign event in the Nara region in the west of the country. He was speaking at a rally for the Senate elections, scheduled for the 10th, when there were explosions and smoke. Soon after, Abe falls off the stage.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during an election event in Nara, western Japan. Image: Kyodo via REUTERS

The gunman was arrested at the scene and identified as 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami. He confessed to the crime and said he used a homemade device to shoot Abe. According to police information, the suspect believed that the former prime minister was part of a group he hates.

Gun ownership in Japan is governed by strict laws, and attacks like Abe’s are rare in the country.

At the time, Fumio Kishida said the crime was “absolutely unforgivable”. “It is an act of barbarism during the election campaign, which is the basis of democracy, and it is absolutely unforgivable. I condemn this act in the strongest terms,” ​​he told the press.

The international community also reacted to the assassination. Abe is survived by wife Akie Abe, whom he married in 1987. The couple had no children.

*With AFP and Reuters