John Textor makes surprising proposal to repatriate Michael and Al-Hilal board defines future of striker

Oscillating a lot in the Brasileirão, Botafogo will try to end this problem in this transfer window. For this, John Textor is in the market looking for reinforcements for Luís Castro’s team. Midfielder Eduardo has arrived, now the American tries a striker and another striker who works on the side of the field. For this position, the Botafogo director’s plan A has the dream of repatriating Michael.

The dream is so big that this week, Textor approached Al-Hilal’s board of directors to send an official proposal. However, the Arab club ended up rejecting the Rio team’s first offer, said journalist André Hernán and his YouTube channel. “Only one team made contact with Al Hilal to hire Michael, who was Botafogo. To have the athlete, Textor offered around €6 million to repatriate the striker. Al-Hilal completely ruled it out and did not want to open conversations,” Hernan said. What plays in favor of Glorioso is that Michael, already stated in an interview with the newspaper channelsta Alê Oliveira who does not want to return to Arabia and dreams of returning to Brazil.

“My mother died a month ago. I miss my brothers and my father so much. It seems that we want to get closer to him. It was a blow, my mother was hospitalized for 12 days. Then you think: “what good is money?”. I had the money I could, but I couldn’t save my mother. What’s up? You see that money is not everything. I took my mother to Rio, I stayed with her two days before traveling. She was fine, drinking her beer, eating her meat. And when I go back (to Brazil) it’s to watch over my mother. For me it’s a blow. It’s not just football itself, which isn’t so cool. miss the family”, revealed Michael.

In addition to Botafogo, Michael has polls from other Brazilian football clubs. São Paulo arrived to find out more information about the athlete, but should not make an investment in this transfer windows. Flamengo could be another option for the striker, but after signing Everton Cebolinha, Marcos Braz should invest in other positions.