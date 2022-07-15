Johnny Depp asks judge not to answer Amber Heard, who wants to dismiss lawsuit

*Archive* Rio de Janeiro, RJ, 24.09.2015 – Actor and guitarist of the band Hollyhood Vampires Johnny Depp. (Photo: Ricardo Borges/Folhapress)

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – After actress Amber Head asked for the annulment of the trial that gave her ex-husband Johnny Depp the victory, lawyers for the actor asked the judge in the case to uphold the verdict of the case, which sentenced Heard to pay compensation of US$ 10 million — or about R$ 54 million.

In court documents filed Monday, Depp’s lawyers dispute claims by Heard’s legal team that the ruling in the actor’s favor lacks evidence.

Heard’s team’s complaints about the identity of one of the jurors – who would have been born in a different year than the one recorded in the lawsuit – were also classified by Depp’s defense as irrelevant. The individual identified in the case file as “juror 15”, was not born in 1945, as the official documents predicted.

After a series of sessions over more than six weeks, the legal fight between the two Hollywood actors was prompted by a defamation lawsuit filed by the actor after his ex-wife wrote an opinion piece in which he claimed to be a victim of domestic violence. during the period she lived with him. The case ended last month with Depp’s victory.

The jury also awarded Heard $2 million for being defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers who called the actress’ allegations a hoax.

Heard’s team, however, has already stated that their client must appeal the lawsuit and that she does not have enough money to pay the expected damages.