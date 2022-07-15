Johnny Depp made music to attack Amber Heard







Photo: Instagram/Johnny Depp/Modern Popcorn

Johnny Depp’s fight against Amber Heard turned rock. The actor wrote a song about the lawsuit he won against his ex-wife, found guilty of defamation, and will release it on the album of his partnership with British guitarist Jeff Beck. Titled “18”, the album is scheduled for release next Friday (7/15).

“I think you’ve said enough for a f*cking night,” sings Depp on the track, called “Sad Motherf***ing Parade.”

According to the Sunday Times newspaper, the criticism goes further. Alluding to the way the “Aquaman” actress stood in court, the song reads, “You’re sitting there like a dog having a relationship crisis,” and adds, “If I had a penny, I wouldn’t fall into your hand.” .

Thus, the actor will not be able to complain when they accuse him of giving shows of misogyny. At least the lyrics don’t talk about drowning, burning and raping his ex-wife’s corpse, as he wrote – he said poetically at the trial – in text messages about Amber Heard.

The actor also does not mention the name of his ex-wife. But it is worth remembering that he sued her for defamation because of an article, in which she also did not mention his name. Not small details of these two.

Depp has been collaborating with Beck for a long time and in 2020 the duo released the first single of the partnership: a version of “Isolation”, a composition by John Lennon, from 1970. Even before the verdict, the actor traveled to the United Kingdom to participate in shows. of the guitarist and, after his victory, released a new single from the project, the unreleased song “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr”.

Despite the source material, most of the album is comprised of covers (including “Venus In Furs” by the Velvet Underground, “Let It Be Me” by the Everly Brothers and “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye) and instrumental recordings (such as two Beach Boys tracks).

According to the artists, the name “18” refers to the spiritual age they felt while working on the recordings. The album cover is a drawing by Beck’s wife that portrays the duo as teenagers – or as young David Bowie and Elvis Presley. See below.

The release will take place on the Rhino label on CD and digital platforms on July 15th, but after that, the record will also come out on vinyl on September 30th.