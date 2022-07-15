Johnny Depp Tried To Drop Amber Heard From Her Aquaman Role

The actor turned to his sister, who was influential at Warners at the time, to ask for the actress to be replaced.

The controversial separation of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, which generated a legal dispute in which the actress accuses him of domestic violence, gained a new chapter: According to the website The Hollywood ReporterJohnny Depp reportedly tried to replace Amber Heard in the (2018) movie Aquaman after their relationship ended.

According to details released in the press, the actor showed an insatiable thirst for revenge and wrote to his sister, the producer Christi Dembrowskicalling for Amber Heard’s resignation from the film in which she plays the character Mera.

He reportedly wrote, “I want her replaced in the WB movie,” to Dembrowski, who at the time had a deal with Warner Bros. and still had influence there.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that, during Depp’s trial against The Sun newspaper, the actor admitted that this was a reference to the Warner Bros. film Aquaman, which starred Jason Momoa.

More recently, text messages have surfaced containing Depp’s death threats against his then-wife — messages he sent to his friend and actor Paul Bettany (Avengers: Endgame)

Petition to boycott Amber Heard

An online petition, organized by fans of actor Johnny Depp, demanded the departure of Amber Heard from the next film in the franchise, Aquaman 2, which is scheduled for 2022. The petition received more than 1.5 million signatures.

Between 2015 and 2016, Amber made allegations of domestic violence against Depp, but fans believe the allegations are to ruin his career in Hollywood, as the petition’s description says.

With all the controversies involving his name, Johnny Depp was fired from the Fantastic Beasts franchise, but he will still receive salary for having filmed only one scene. Most recently, Mads Mikkelsen was confirmed to replace the actor in the role of Gellert Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts 3.