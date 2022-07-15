Journalist mocks Cruzeiro’s ‘TikTok fans’: ‘Wake up after being beaten’

photo: Cruise/Disclosure Cruzeiro fans in the match against Fluminense, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

Commentator Fael Lima, representative of Atltico in the Alterosa Sport, mocked Cruzeiro fans on this Thursday’s program (14). The journalist said that Cruzeirenses support the team in the stands only after the games are over, so they can publish videos on the internet with the aim of showing themselves to be fanatical.

“The game is 0-0, Cruzeiro fans are here (sleeping). Fluminense is 1-0, Cruzeiro fans are here (sleeping). Fluminense is 2-0, and Cruzeiro fans are here (sleeping). Three to zero, Cruzeiro’s crowd here (asleep) The referee whistles, the crowd: ‘T at time of TikTok‘ said Fael Lima.

“I’m launching the campaign. Cruzeiro fans will now call ‘TikToka‘, in honor of Toca da Raposa. S wake up to make video for the ‘TikTok’, after it catches. Fifty Shades of Gray started out like this, feeling pleasure only when he takes a chorus. Careful,” he teased.

After losing to Fluminense 3-0 and being eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, Cruzeiro fans sang euphorically in support of the club. This Tuesday (12), after the game, fans remained in the stands at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, and held the traditional Viking celebration, created by the Iceland team.

Another match in which the Cruzeirenses stayed in the stands after suffering a setback was in the final of the Campeonato Mineiro. Raposa lost 3-1 to Atltico, in Mineiro, in a game with a divided crowd, and even so, the celestials sang for about 20 minutes after the referee’s final whistle.