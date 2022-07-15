Justice League 2 will have 14 heroes, according to rumor; see names

The new Justice League of the cinemas will not have the Batman of Ben Affleckwith Superman from Henry Cavill and with Cyborg from Ray Fisher. But still, the supergroup will have far more superheroes than its former lineup, new rumors say.

According to strong rumors coming from the site redditwhich has been widely publicized on social media, the next DCEU Justice League will feature 14 members!

Check below who are all these members that appear in the supposedly leaked list.

Flash (which probably won’t be Ezra Millerdue to the controversies that the actor has been involved recently)

Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot)

Aquaman (Jason Momoa)

Shazam (Zachary Levi)

Supergirl (Sasha Calle)

Batgirl (Leslie Grace)

Batman (Michael Keaton), who will have a mentor role

Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett)

Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead)

Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña)

Green Arrow, who is expected to appear in the film Canary Black. Recent rumors point out that the hero will be lived by Austin Butler (Elvis).

Martian Manhunter, who apparently will not be played by Harry Lennixwho lived the hero in Justice League by Zack Snyder

Hawkwoman, who could win her solo movie and also appear in Shazam 2

Green Lantern John Stewart, who will be in the film Green Lantern Corps

According to the same rumours, the Warner Bros. would have discussed several titles for the new LJ film, such as Justice League Unlimited (like the drawing), justice league 2 and The Justice League.

The film does not yet have a release date, but production may start soon. Andy Muschietti (The Flash) should be the director, while Christina Hodson (Birds of prey, The Flash and batgirl) will be the screenwriter, according to Reddit rumors.

The Flash, which will revamp the DCEU, is expected to introduce this new Justice League. The adaptation opens on June 23, 2023 in US theaters.

