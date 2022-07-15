Keanu Reeves Keeps Dream of Starring in Batman Movie

Keanu Reeves (Matrix, John Wick) will voice Batman in DC League of Super Pets, and he admitted that he has a dream of starring in a feature film of the hero.

The actor already has a collaboration with DC on the big screen, playing John Constantine.

‎”It’s always been a dream, but (Robert) Pattinson has Batman now and he’s doing really well, so maybe another time down the road. Maybe when they need an older Batman.”

told the Extra.

DC League of Super Pets features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Krypto the Superdogin addition to Kevin Hart as Ace the Batcão.

The film is directed by Sam Levine (Penn Zero: Almost Heroes) and Jared Stern (LEGO Batman: The Movie), arriving in Brazilian cinemas on July 28.

John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) as Superman, Keanu Reeves (John Wick) as Batman, Olivia Wilde (Tron: Legacy) as Lois Lane, Marc Maron (Joker) as Lex Luthor, Diego Luna (Rogue One) as Chip, and Kate McKinnon (Barbie) and Lulu are other main cast members.

When Superman and the Justice League members are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a clumsy band of animal shelters – Ace the Batcan; PB, The Mighty Oinc; Merton the Rocket Turtle; and Chip the Squirrel – to harness his newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.