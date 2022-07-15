Keanu Reeves reveals which superhero he follows the least

Lending his voice to Batman in DC League of Super Pets, actor Keanu Reeves has revealed that he doesn’t like to follow a famous superhero.

Participating in the red carpet of the Justice League Pets animated movie, the Keanu Reeves confesses that the Batman is his favorite superhero, while Superman is the one he least follows.

“Yes, I really loved Batman as a kid. The comics I read were Batman: The Dark Knight, Spider-Man… I didn’t follow Superman very much” – Says Reeves.

DC League of Super Pets features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Krypto the Superdogin addition to Kevin Hart as Ace the Batcão.

The film is directed by Sam Levine (Penn Zero: Almost Heroes) and Jared Stern (LEGO Batman: The Movie), arriving in Brazilian cinemas on July 28.

John Krasinski (A Quiet Place) as Superman, Keanu Reeves (John Wick) as Batman, Olivia Wilde (Tron: Legacy) as Lois Lane, Marc Maron (Joker) as Lex Luthor, Diego Luna (Rogue One) as Chip, and Kate McKinnon (Barbie) and Lulu are other main cast members.

When Superman and the Justice League members are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a clumsy band of animal shelters – Ace the Batcan; PB, The Mighty Oinc; Merton the Rocket Turtle; and Chip the Squirrel – to harness his newfound powers and help him rescue the superheroes.