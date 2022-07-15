Liverpool enters the dispute for great Brazilian player and can give Manchester United ‘hat’

After spending 75 million euros on the football of Nunez, who came from Benfica, to replace Mané, Liverpool, from Klopp, entered the dispute for the Brazilian Antony, Manchester United’s strong target. The Reds are already in talks with the Brazilian’s agent, Junior Pedroso.

Antony, like De Jong, is Manchester United’s biggest target in the market. The Old Trafford giant has been doing everything to close with big names for the season, but finds it difficult amid the fact that he is not present in the Champions League and, on top of that, is far from his rivals in England, such as City and Liverpool. , interested in Antony.

Liverpool intends to go all out to close the football of the young Brazilian. The first talks have already taken place and the club already knows the price to take Antony out of Ajax: between 65 and 70 million euros – which ended up encouraging the board of the English club.

The hunt for Antony takes place in the midst of the process of revamping Klopp’s team. New strikers have arrived at Anfield and others will arrive in the future, with Salah already at a high age (30), despite his contract renewed for another three years.

Liverpool have already taken their first kick of the season, against the same Manchester United, who beat the Reds 4-0. Despite this, the Reds are the big favorites, again, in European football.