Liverpool enters the dispute for great Brazilian player and can give Manchester United ‘hat’

Admin 11 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

european football

There are already conversations with the young striker’s agent

Wagner Oliveira

Per Wagner Oliveira

Liverpool v Manchester United - Preseason Friendly
© 2022 Getty Images, Getty Images AsiaPacLiverpool v Manchester United – Preseason Friendly
Wagner Oliveira

After spending 75 million euros on the football of Nunez, who came from Benfica, to replace Mané, Liverpool, from Klopp, entered the dispute for the Brazilian Antony, Manchester United’s strong target. The Reds are already in talks with the Brazilian’s agent, Junior Pedroso.

Antony, like De Jong, is Manchester United’s biggest target in the market. The Old Trafford giant has been doing everything to close with big names for the season, but finds it difficult amid the fact that he is not present in the Champions League and, on top of that, is far from his rivals in England, such as City and Liverpool. , interested in Antony.

Liverpool intends to go all out to close the football of the young Brazilian. The first talks have already taken place and the club already knows the price to take Antony out of Ajax: between 65 and 70 million euros – which ended up encouraging the board of the English club.

The hunt for Antony takes place in the midst of the process of revamping Klopp’s team. New strikers have arrived at Anfield and others will arrive in the future, with Salah already at a high age (30), despite his contract renewed for another three years.

Liverpool

Liverpool have already taken their first kick of the season, against the same Manchester United, who beat the Reds 4-0. Despite this, the Reds are the big favorites, again, in European football.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

After provocation, São Paulo fans “answer” Endrick on social networks; check out

One of the great promises of Palmeiras, striker Endrick made a post on social media …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Powered by WordPress | Designed by TieLabs
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved