Localities in the interior of Santa Cruz will have internet and telephony via fiber optic network – GAZ

The Municipality of Santa Cruz do Sul held, on the morning of this Thursday, the 14th, during lunch in the community pavilion of Linha Andrade Neves, district of Boa Vista, the signing of the collaboration agreement with the Associação de Desenvolvimento Comunitário e Agropecuário de Linha Andrade Neves (Adecan) for the implementation of internet and telephony via fiber optic network in several locations in the interior of the municipality.

Photo: Guilherme Neuhaus

The association will receive from the government the amount of R$ 120 thousand to make the service viable. The total investment is R$ 400 thousand and the difference will be paid through a partnership between the entity and the operator, EBTNET, a company that has been in the market for seven years, with exclusive operations in rural areas.

ALSO READ: Operators have five years to bring 5G to Santa Cruz do Sul

After the implementation of the network is completed, which should take around 12 months, around a thousand families from the locations of Paredão Felipe Nery, Boa Vista, Linha Andrade Neves, Monte Alverne, Quarta Linha Nova and São Martinho will have the of telephone and internet services. Currently, about 500 families from Rio Pardinho and another 300 from Alto Paredão are already covered.

During the work, it will be necessary to hire labor. The company has already informed that people from the community will be selected to fill the vacancies generated and that they will receive training to perform the activities. Two operator service points will also be opened, one on Linha São Martinho and another on Linha Andrade Neves.

READ ALSO: Brazil has around 152 million internet users, according to research

Mayor Helena Hermany recalled that during the campaign many did not believe it and said that it was not possible to take the internet to the countryside. “I’m very happy today. We are here delivering what we promised,” she said. She emphasized the importance of investing in connection in rural areas, as a way of generating attractions for the permanence of new generations. “For our young people to be interested and want to stay in the countryside, we have to give them conditions, with good internet, telephony, electricity and good roads.”

The Deputy Mayor and Secretary of Planning and Budget, Elstor Desbessell, stressed the importance of the City Hall providing conditions for young people to remain in the countryside. “We cannot accept a city that still does not provide water, three-phase energy and internet for all communities. We are making a lot of progress, our young people in the countryside deserve the same opportunities as those in the city. We are a government that looks inwards, for all people”.

ALSO READ: Panelists say internet of things and data science will change production

Along the same lines, the leader of the government, councilor Henrique Hermany, considered the signing a historic moment, for the improvements it will represent for communities in the interior, reducing inequalities. He said that there is no point in wanting young people to stay in the countryside if they are not given the same conditions as young people in the city. “The city has light, it has internet, it has modernity. How is a young man going to monitor his crop if he doesn’t have an internet signal, if he doesn’t have electricity?”, he questioned.

For the deputy mayor of Boa Vista, Adair Goettems, who spoke on behalf of the community, the internet is everyone’s right. “This program, which comes to promote digital inclusion and technology in rural areas, will reach many remote places. I have internet in my house, but a lot of people still don’t have it and everyone needs to have it. These are improvements that need to reach the countryside,” he noted.

READ MORE NEWS FROM SANTA CRUZ

Do you want to receive the main news from Santa Cruz do Sul and region directly on your cell phone? So be part of our channel on telegram! The service is free and easy to use. Just click on this link: https://t.me/portal_gaz. It is not Gazette subscriber? Click here and subscribe!