Luck? Numbers show Ceni’s advantage in clashes with Abel Ferreira

After leading São Paulo to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, by beating Palmeiras on penalties, Rogério Ceni was asked about a statement by Abel Ferreira. Coach alviverde regretted the elimination and cited Tricolor’s luck to leave Allianz Parque with a spot in the next phase of the knockout stage. The 2-1 defeat in normal time took the decision to the maximum penalties, when Tricolor was more efficient, beating the rival 4-3.

“It’s the second time I’m lucky against him, right? In Flamengo, we were Supercup champions against him. It was also luck”, fired Ceni, in a press conference after the Choque-Rei.

Last year, when Ceni was still managing Flamengo, the red-black faced Palmeiras in the Brazilian Super Cup, and took the cup, also on penalties (6-5), after a 2-2 draw in regulation time.

Counting Rogério’s time at Flamengo, Ceni faced Palmeiras de Abel on ten occasions. And the advantage is of the current tricolor commander. There are five wins, one draw and four defeats. If only the games for São Paulo are taken into account, however, the situation is reversed. In seven duels between Tricolor de Ceni and Alviverde de Abel, the Portuguese won four times, including this Thursday’s match (14). There were four Palmeiras victories and three of the Tricolor.

In an attempt to explain the alviverde elimination, Abel Ferreira even mentioned that the São Paulo players didn’t know what to do in the first 15 minutes.

“I think in football, when people win, they say they’re lucky, when they lose, they’re incompetent. I see that my team fights for every inch of the field. In those first 13 minutes, Dudu came from the left. In the warm-up, I saw that [o Palmeiras] would come different. We knew there was change due to Ron’s absence. We had to play with plenty of play because Dudu in one-on-one is very good. We left Diego a lot in one-on-one. After the goal we continued playing, that was cool,” said Ceni.

Between 2021 and 2022, São Paulo and Palmeiras twice decided the Campeonato Paulista, and there were two qualifiers, valid for Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. Each club won a São Paulo title and has a classification against the rival. São Paulo was champion of Paulistão in 2021 — still under the command of Hernán Crespo — while Palmeiras lifted the State Cup this year.

In 2021, for the quarterfinals of Libertadores, Palmeiras dispatched São Paulo and headed for the title. Now, it was São Paulo’s turn to return the elimination, but in the Copa do Brasil.

The technicians meet again on October 16, when Verdão welcomes Palmeiras at Allianz Parque, for the second round of the Brasileirão.