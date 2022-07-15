Man finds lost treasure during porch construction







Suzanne Gilson showed the notes in a post on Facebook Photo: Playback/Facebook/Suzanne Gilson

Reform only harm? For most people the answer is yes, but an American ended up discovering a hidden treasure while carrying out work on the porch of his home in New Jersey, in the United States. He found US$1,000 (approximately R$5,400) in 1934 bills, which is equivalent to US$20,000 (approximately R$108,000) at current exchange rates.

In an interview with the local newspaper NJ.com, Rich Gilson said he bought the country house built in the 1920s four years ago. The hefty was found while using an excavator to build a new foundation. “I thought they were weeds. At first I didn’t really care about them, so I picked them up and threw them aside in a pile of garbage,” he said of the money.

“They looked like little mini-cigars all tied together. As I pulled it apart, I started to see what was inside the wrapping. I looked at the edge and it had a green tint: ‘This is money,'” he added.

Suzanne Gilson, Rich’s wife, spoke about the couple’s discovery through Facebook. The husband stated that he believes the amount must be illegal: “My feeling is that something went wrong. Somehow, someone got the bills, rolled them up like this, put them under the house so no one would find them.”

“I don’t see myself spending that fortune. The story is too good for what the money is worth,” he added.