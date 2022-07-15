Marquinhos Santos talks about a ‘short blanket’ moment in the squad and says Ceará is growing

Ceara coach Marquinhos Santosanalyzed the team disqualification against Fortaleza in a match valid for the Copa do Brasil. Grandpa’s commander completes 30 days of work this Thursday (14).

Marquinhos justified the non-selection of the forward Yuri Castilho, which has been performing well in recent games. According to him, the fact that he didn’t have a speed option in the second half weighed on his choice.

“We are at the moment, until the window is opened, with a short blanket. Why? In the game against Fluminense, we started with two midfielders, Vina and Lima, and there was not a third midfielder on the bench so I could, in the fatigue of the two, put it in the match. And also in the case of the extremes. We went in with Yuri and we went in with Mendoza. When the two got tired, we didn’t have the replacement either. So, it’s a short blanket until the window opens. Unfortunately with the Erick’s injury, we lost that situation”, he explained.

“We are growing”

Marquinhos Santos, despite the defeat, believes that the team is growing in the Brasileirão.

“Within the Brazilian, Ceará won the first match in the 8th round. So we’re going up. I’m sure we’re going to go up in all aspects and we’re going to win big games and big wins.”

