Meet the actor and his best works

Forest Steven Whitaker was born on July 15, 1961, in Longview, Texas, but grew up in Los Angeles County. He attended a high school where he started a football career and continued playing when he entered California Polytechnic University.

However, an injury made him change majors in college, where he studied music and dramatic arts, graduating in 1982. In the same year, he already landed some supporting roles in films, starting an acting career.

CAREER START

His screen debut was at age 21 in Student Picardy (1982), where, of course, he played a football player. It was like the young snooker player who challenges the character of Paul Newman in The Color of Money (1986) that Whitaker came to critical attention. Two years later, he was invited by Clint Eastwood to make the jazz musician Charlie Bird Parker in the biopic bird (1988), for which he received the palm d’or at the Cannes Film Festival.

Forest Whitaker’s Top 10 Works

The Color of Money (1986)

One of the director’s first films Martin Scorsese, we have the story of Eddie Felson (Paul Newman), a former snooker champion, meets at a bar Vincent (Tom Cruise), a young man who promises to have a great career on the bat. So Eddie decides to teach him everything he knows about snooker, but their friendship turns into a real war when a beautiful woman, Carmen (Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio) emerges. Although Forest’s role in the film was short, it was long enough for him to become critically acclaimed, who described his performance as brief and surprising.

Good morning, Vietnam (1987)

Forest Whitaker has appeared in several major military films, but one of his first (following the excellent Platoon) he was Good morning, Vietnamwhich also starred the late Robin Williams in an iconic role in his career. Whitaker plays Edward Garlickan American soldier who works at the radio station at the base in Vietnam where Adrian Crona (Williams) broadcasts his comedy radio shows. Whitaker’s facial expressions as he watches Williams – who likely improvised much of the radio show parts of his performance – are truly priceless.

Bird (1988)

birda biopic directed by Clint Eastwood, was Forest Whitaker’s first leading role in a film. He plays, of course, the legendary saxophonist Charlie “Bird” Parker. Whitaker was just 27 years old when he starred in the film brilliantly. To prepare for the role, Forest Whitaker moved into an apartment that contained only a bed, a sofa, and a saxophone, doing extensive research on Parker and also taking saxophone lessons.

Critics called her performance “transcendent”. Whitaker was nominated for a Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival in 1988, and also received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance.

The Panic Room (2002)

Meg Altman (Jodie Foster) is a recently separated woman who is surprised when three strange men break into her home. Soon she and her daughter Sarah (Kristen Stewart) go to a secret room, built especially for emergency situations. From inside the room Meg spies on what is happening in her house through a closed circuit TV, but soon she starts to face small problems inside and outside her refuge, mainly because what men are looking for is precisely in the room where Meg and Sarah are.

Forest Whitaker once again proves his competence, in the role of Burnhamthe invader with noble principles and who knows the house like the back of his hand.

The Last King of Scotland (2006)

In The Last King of ScotlandForest Whitaker had his biggest and most successful role to date as Uganda’s brutal dictator, Idi Amin Dada. The film focuses on the period when a hijacked plane full of citizens, mostly Israelis, lands in Uganda. Terrorists from his regime took the passengers hostage to Israel, and launched a secret mission to rescue them. While Whitaker often plays kind characters with a high moral code, in this film, his character was the opposite, and he went to deep, dark places to play dictator.

Whitaker won Oscars, Golden Globes, BAFTAs, SAG Awards, and many other awards for her portrayal.

The Great Challenge (2007)

Inspired by a true story, the film tells the journey of the brilliant but volatile, Professor Melvin Talson who, using his unconventional methods, his radical political views and the power of his words to motivate a group of students from Wiley College in Texas, to participate in a Harvard championship.

The Great Challenge It is a worthy, admirable film and has great moments of interpretation. Forest, by the way, is present in the most impactful ones.

The Street Kings (2008)

Tom Ludlow (Keanu Reeves) is a veteran police officer who has been in trouble since the death of his wife. When he finds out that his co-worker has been executed, he starts fighting the system in force in the local police, the same one he was part of and defended throughout his career. This causes him to question the loyalty of everyone around him, including the captain. Jack Wander (Forest Whitaker), his mentor.

Forest Whitaker embodies Captain Wander with his usual competence, although he ends up giving himself over to exaggeration in his last scene, which, for this reason, becomes less impactful than ideal.

The White House Butler (2013)

1926, Macon, United States. The young Eugene Allen sees his father being killed mercilessly for Thomas Westfall (Alex Pettyfer), after raping the boy’s mother. Realizing the young man’s despair and the gravity of his son’s act, Annabeth Westfall (Vanessa Redgrave) decides to turn him into a house servant, teaching him manners and how to serve guests.

Eugene (Forest Whitaker) grows up to work at a hotel after leaving the farm where he grew up. His life takes a big turn when he has the opportunity to work in the White House, serving the country’s president, politicians and guests who come to the place. However, job demands cause problems with Glory (Oprah Winfrey), Eugene’s wife, and also with their son Louis (David Oyelowo), who does not accept his father’s passivity in the face of the mistreatment received by blacks in the United States.

Forest Whitaker’s reflective and powerfully understated performance fills this flawed film with potency and purpose.

Burden (2018)

An orphan raised by the Ku Klux Klan tries to break up when the girl he falls in love urges him to leave the Klan for a better life together. When the Klan seeks out the man for revenge, a congregation of blacks led by a benevolent reverend takes the man, his girlfriend and their son, protecting them and accepting them into their community.

Forest Whitaker proves that if he hadn’t been an actor, he could have been a preacher. Your portrait of Reverend Kennedy helps us to accept a man who seems too pious to be real.

black Panther (2018)

black Panther was a big hit when it hit theaters in 2018, and released the late Chadwick Boseman to stardom. In the plot, Forest Whitaker played an older statesman facing off against a rival tribe for dominance. The cast of Black Panther took home the SAG Awards for Best Ensemble for this film.

Whitaker’s character is something of an Obi-Wan Kenobi–wise, measured, and respected.

