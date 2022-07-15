Microsoft joins the layoffs list | News

For some time now, large cuts in technology companies have become more frequent due to the world scenario of economic instability.

In the United States, Twitter laid off a third of its recruiting staff last week, while Tesla laid off hundreds of employees last month.

According to TechCrunch, Oracle would be considering a $1 billion cost cut, which would include thousands of layoffs.

Meta groups would also be preparing for layoffs. This year, the Facebook owner had already announced that she would reduce her target for new hires of engineers by about 30%.

Nvidia, Lyft, Snap, Uber, Spotify, Intel, Google and Salesforce are among the other publicly traded tech companies that have slowed hiring in recent months. So far, IBM and Amazon have not made similar moves.

In Brazil, the scenario points to a similar path. Vtex, the largest e-commerce platform in the country, laid off 193 people, more than 10% of the total of 1,700, in areas such as product, user experience, design, engineering and growth.

In recent weeks, other Brazilian unicorns have registered a series of collective layoffs. Among them are Olist, Quinto Andar, Loft and Facily. Other startups, such as LivUp and Zak, also performed shutdowns this year.