Moto G62 is launched in Brazil with 5G technology and 120 Hz screen

Motorola has just brought another great option for an intermediate smartphone for those who want a modern device. The Moto G62 arrives as another option from the manufacturer here in Brazil, as competition continues to grow with the rise in popularity of other companies such as Xiaomi and Realme.

Among the highlights of the new device is a large battery and the screen with a high refresh rate. It is positioned between the Moto G52, which is a more affordable model and launched here in May for R$1,999, and the Moto G82, which is a more powerful mid-range model that launched here in June for R$2,999.

Moto G62 has 5G connectivity

Motorola’s new smartphone here in Brazil arrives with the Snapdragon 480 Plus, with a configuration option that is 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. One of its highlights is that it already comes with 5G connectivity, as it has arrived in the country and is already present in some cities (expected to be available throughout the country until September 29).

The look is also quite interesting, with a plastic finish that is reflective on the back. This causes, depending on the incidence of light, to create a different color pattern.

The screen has IPS technology and is 6.5 inches. Its resolution is Full HD (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) and it has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which makes browsing more fluid and even helps with games.

The rear camera set is triple, with a 50 MP main sensor, an 8 MP large circular sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. On the front it has a selfie camera with a resolution of 16 MP.

The fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button that is located on the side of the device and it is also splash resistant.

The battery is 5,000 mAh and supports 20 W standard charging. The Moto G62 even comes with stereo speakers that offer more powerful sound. It also comes with Android 12 out of the box, but under Motorola’s own My UX interface, which has features like gesture control and customization adjustments.

price and availability

The Moto G62 5G is now available for sale here in Brazil in both physical and online Motorola stores. It can also be found at retailers and with Claro’s phone plan options.

It comes with just a graphite green color option and the configuration of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Thus, the suggested price is R$ 1,999 in up to 12 installments or in cash for R$ 1,799.10. In the case of Claro, there is the Claro Post 30 GB plan, where the device costs R$ 1,299.

Moto G62 specs

Display: 6.5-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate support;

Chipset: Snapdragon 480 Plus with 5G;

RAM memory: 4 GB

Internal storage: 128 GB expandable via micro SD (up to 1 TB);

Rear camera: triple 50 MP (f/1.8, main) + 8 MP (f/2.2, ultrawide with 118º angle of view) + 2 MP (f/2.4, macro);

Front camera: 16 MP, with f/2.2 aperture and 1 μm pixels;

Battery: 5,000 mAh with support for 20 W recharges;

Extras: side biometric reader, stereo sound with Dolby Atmos, splash resistance;

Operating system: Android 12 with My UX interface.

