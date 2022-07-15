Motorola launches G62 5G exclusively at Claro

In partnership and exclusivity with Claro, Motorola announced the launch of its new smartphone moto g62 5G, which will initially be marketed through the operator’s own channels. The device has 5G compatibility and coincides with the launch of 5G+, which can have speeds of up to 1Gbps.

The moto g62 5G comes with Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G with a screen refresh rate of 150 Hz, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and a 50MP triple camera system. According to the company, the smartphone also offers high-level entertainment with its 6.5″ FHD+ screen and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Its triple camera system and main camera features Quad Pixel enso, which brings more sensitivity in low light situations. The 118° ultra-wide lens frames four times more than a standard 78° lens. In addition, the moto g62 5G uses this same sensor in conjunction with the main camera to automatically blur the background and give your photos a professional touch.

With its Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G platform and 4 GB of RAM, it provides the necessary speed so that the user can make the most of all the power of the 5G network. In addition, it comes with plenty of space to store files such as photos, movies, music, applications and games, as it has 128 GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot for up to 1 TB of memory. The new moto g62 also guarantees turbo charging, with its Turbo Power charger, and longer battery life of 5000mAh.

Exclusively, since this Thursday (14), the new device can be purchased by consumers all over Brazil in Claro’s physical and online stores, in addition to Motorola’s own channels, which is for R$ 1,999, in graphite and green. At Claro, the device costs R$ 1,299 in cash or in 12 installments of R$ 108.99 without interest, in the Claro Post 30 GB plan.