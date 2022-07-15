Motorola Moto G62 arrives in Brazil with 5G and big battery for R$ 1,999

Motorola has just announced the launch of the new Moto G62 in Brazil with the aim of further expanding the series of intermediate smartphones on national soil, which is gaining increasingly fierce competition thanks to competitors from Samsung, Xiaomi and Realme.

The new Moto G62 5G is positioned between the most powerful Moto G82 — launched in June in Brazil for R$ 2,999 — and the more affordable Moto G52 — launched in May for R$ 1,999 —, standing out for its display with a rate of 120 Hz for fluid navigation, large battery and 50 MP camera.

Moto G62 5G arrives in Brazil equipped with Snapdragon 480 Plus processor (Image: Reproduction/Motorola)

Equipped with a Snapdragon 480 Plus chip, the device comes in a memory option (4GB + 128GB) with support for 5G connectivity, which is expected to be available in all Brazilian capitals by September 29.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch screen with IPS technology, Full HD resolution (2400x1080p) and a 120 Hz rate for greater fluidity during navigation and games, in addition to having a circular notch centered on the top of the display.

Its 5,000 mAh battery supports standard 20 W charging and the device still has 39% more powerful sound thanks to stereo speakers for greater immersion during movies, series and games.

Motorola smartphone also offers resistance against splashes and water spray (Image: Reproduction/Motorola)

Regarding the cameras, the Moto G62 5G comes with three rear sensors, being a main camera with 50 MP, an ultrawide camera with 8 MP and a macro camera with 2 MP. The front camera has a resolution of 16 MP.

Its body has a reflective plastic finish on the back cover, creating different patterns according to the incidence of light, in addition to offering a biometric reader integrated into the power button on the side and protection against water splashes.

With Android 12 from the factory, the device has Motorola’s My UX interface with gesture control and customization adjustments for greater system customization.

price and availability

Model arrives in Brazil in gray (Image: Reproduction/Motorola)

The new Motorola Moto G62 5G is now available in Brazil in graphite and green colors in a single configuration of 4 GB of RAM with 128 GB of storage. Its suggested price is R$ 1,999, and can be found in Claro’s physical and online stores, in addition to Motorola’s own channels. It is also possible to find it in the Claro Post 30GB plan for R$ 1,299.00.

Moto G62 5G: technical sheet

Motorola Moto G62 5G is now available in Brazil (Image: Reproduction/Motorola)