Movie premieres: what to watch on the big screen in July and August

Bullet train

Brad Pitt is back on the big screen as the unlucky assassin Ladybug, who wants to do just a quiet job after several who have gone astray. But when he’s recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock), he’s on a troubled mission with adversaries from around the world — and aboard the world’s fastest train. Debuts on 4/8.

A hero

After being released for two days out of prison, Rahim seeks to convince his creditor to drop the charge over a debt he failed to pay and landed him in jail. In the meantime, he returns a lost purse full of gold to its owner and the good deed makes him famous, but his freedom remains at stake. Premieres on 7/28.

X — The Mark of Death

The year is 1979 and a group of young filmmakers head to a farm in rural Texas, owned by a reclusive elderly couple, to make an adult content film. When the owners discover the real reason for the recordings, the cast will have to fight for their lives. Premieres on 7/28.

The Speaker

Guilherme (Fabio Porchat) has just been fired and abandoned by his fiancee. When traveling to Rio, he impulsively takes the place of a certain Marcelo, unaware that he is a motivational speaker hired to cheer up Denise’s (Dani Calabresa) employees. From the confusion, a new direction can emerge. Debuts on 4/8.

The beast

Played by Idris Elba, Dr. Nate Samuels is a man who has just lost his wife and decides to travel with his two teenage daughters to a reservation in South Africa. Their smooth journey turns into a nightmare when they find themselves hunted by a huge lion. Premieres on 8/11.

evil twin

After losing one of her twins in a tragic accident, Rachel, her husband and their surviving son move to the town where she grew up in order to seek a fresh start. The attempt, however, becomes obscure as she begins to unravel the mysteries and evil forces that surround the heir. Premieres on 8/11.