Neighbors detail contact with a doctor; parents are in shock

Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 31, shocked Brazil when he was caught raping a sedated pregnant woman during childbirth. Arrested after the complaint by the multidisciplinary team of the hospital where he worked, the anesthesiologist now spends his days inside a cell in Bangu 8, in the Gericinó Penitentiary Complex, located in Rio de Janeiro.

After being arrested in the act, Giovanni Quintella’s parents vacated the apartment where their son lived, in Barra da Tijuca, an upscale neighborhood in Rio de Janeiro. The request to release the apartment came from the owner of the place after the repercussion of the crime.

The owner of the property decided to break the lease after the barbarism committed by the doctor.

According to the anesthesiologist’s neighbors, Giovanni’s parents were in the apartment in the early hours of the morning and didn’t speak to anyone.

According to people close to Quintella, he was considered a very private person and did not usually talk to anyone, except for the personal trainer who accompanied him in his frequent training routine at a gym located next to the building where he lived.

IMPRESSIONS

Some people who knew Giovanni say that he was “extremely vain” and dedicated to his workout routine at the gym. “Sometimes I stayed at the gym until the last hour. I trained with a personal trainer and never chatted with anyone else”, points out a man, who did not want to be identified.

Another person from the neighborhood commented on how the residents and regulars of the gym reacted when they learned about the crime committed by the anesthesiologist. “Everyone was shocked. We saw Giovanni daily. It’s very strange to think that he did that. He seemed normal”, she says, also preferring not to be identified.

According to people who knew Giovanni, talking about the imprisoned doctor is difficult because he never opened the door for anyone to approach him. The anesthesiologist was not in the habit of receiving friends in his apartment, but he was usually accompanied by women.

“He was rich, had a good condition, a beautiful girlfriend. He had everything. It’s hard to understand”, ponders one of the interviewees.

FAMILY

Giovanni’s family also lives in Barra da Tijuca. The parents are separated and were shocked by their son’s criminal actions.

Quintella’s father is a doctor, has a 41-year career and owns a gynecology clinic. Last Wednesday (13), the establishment, in Vila Isabel, in the North Zone of Rio, was closed.

JOB

Giovanni Bezerra worked in at least 10 public and private hospitals throughout his career. The Copa Star and Barra D’Or, Rio Mar and Balbino hospitals reported that Giovanni’s registration as an assistant physician is suspended until the police investigation is completed.

Unimed-Rio reported that it vetoed any possibility of the doctor acting in its units.

The State Department of Health (SES) said that Bezerra had been working for six months as a legal entity for the state hospitals of Mãe, da Mulher and Getúlio Vargas and that the units are in contact with the Civil Police to collaborate with the investigations.

Hospital de Clínicas Mário Lioni decided to immediately cancel Giovanni’s accreditation as a service provider at the unit.

The doctor’s family has yet to comment on the case.