New Aliens game announced for PC, consoles and VR

Announced by Survios Studio and 20th Century Fox, a new aliens is in production (yes, aliensinspired by the second film and the plural, and not the first, Alien: The Eighth Passenger). So far, there are few details, but the game is expected to come to PC, consoles (not yet defined) and VR.

In addition, the developer revealed that the project will be produced on the new Unreal Engine 5, so you can expect high-quality graphics. Because it’s a VR version, it’s likely to be a first-person experience – the Survios studio is known for virtual reality games such as Creed: Rise to Glory. However, as the ad mentions “consoles”, it’s safe to say that there will be versions without the need for a VR headset.

Finally, the last official information revealed is that the new game will take place between the films. Alien: The Eighth Passenger and aliens. According to the developer, the script will have “an original story with players taking on the role of a war veteran with a desire for revenge on xenomorphs”.

More details about the game will be revealed on July 21 at San Diego Comic-Con. Therefore, it remains to wait to see some gameplay and know the name of the project.

