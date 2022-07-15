New Bluetooth LE Audio arrives to revolutionize wireless headphones

The Bluetooth SIG organization has announced a new bluetooth architecture for wireless devices. Dubbed “Bluetooth LE Audio”, it promises more energy-efficient headphones, better sound quality, as well as the ability to connect an unlimited number of devices.

As pointed out by the website The Vergethe collection of new features would be released in 2020. However, the launch was delayed due to the pandemic.

According to the organization, manufacturers can now start adding LE Audio to their devices. The expectation is that the first products with the new generation of bluetooth reach the market in the coming months.

“Our members overcame the many challenges put to them over the past few years to complete the largest specification development project in the history of the Bluetooth SIG,” said Mark Powell, the organization’s CEO, as The Verge.

With the new standard, it will be possible to boost the market for audio peripherals, such as hearing aids, speakers, headsets and wireless headphones. As the new bluetooth consumes less power, devices will be able to be smaller, less intrusive and more comfortable.

New bluetooth will have Auracast

LE Audio also introduces Auracast technology, which allows you to stream one or more audio streams to an unlimited number of gadgets. Among the suggested applications are the possibility of sharing the audio from a smartphone to more people at the same time, or allowing people to listen directly to their headphones to the sound of TVs placed in public spaces.

According to the Bluetooth SIG, more than 60 million locations have the long-term potential to benefit from the deployment of Auracast streaming.

In addition, the organization emphasizes that the new standard offers a new and flexible architecture that guarantees an ideal platform for future innovations in the area of ​​wireless audio. The Bluetooth SIG also says that it is already working to introduce new features and additional capabilities to LE Audio.