New Dark Trailer for Tales of the Walking Dead Released!

THE AMC just released a teaser trailer for Tales of the Walking Dead. It is a kind of preparation for the panel of the San Diego Comic Conwhere everything indicates that we will receive a series of news.

In the video, the focus is on Terry Crews, Olivia Munn and Samantha Morton. With 6 episodes in total, each about 60 minutes long, the series is a way to observe the zombie apocalypse in a different way, discovering worlds and mysteries in The Walking Dead.

According to the producers, there was an effort to deliver unique, interesting and unexpected characters for both old and new TWD fans. There will be depth, drama, horror and humor.

Above all, the first two episodes of Tales of the Walking Dead will be available on AMC+ in the US on August 14, with subsequent episodes arriving weekly.

In other words, watch the trailer below:

As a result, in addition to the trailer above, we had the opportunity to receive a new poster!

Tales of The Walking Dead release date in 2022?

Finally, we remind you that TWD is available through Star Plus in Brazil.