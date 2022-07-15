‘No Hard Feelings’: Adult Comedy Starring Jennifer Lawrence Gets Release Date; Check out!

According to deadlinea Sony Pictures announced that ‘No Hard Feelings‘, an upcoming comedy starring Jennifer Lawrencewill be released in June 16, 2023.

Directed by Gene Stupnitsky (‘The Office’), the feature will be for people over 18, but there is still no information about the plot.

Also, no other cast members have been announced.

In addition to driving, Stupnitsky co-wrote the screenplay with John Phillips (‘Catching Up’), while Lawrence was also attached as a producer.

As the project is still in the early stages, updates should be released over the next few months.

Recalling that the most recent movie of the star is ‘Don’t Look Up’, satire sci-fi gives Netflix who won over audiences around the world for his bitter criticism of scientific denialism.

Enjoy watching:

Remember the trailer:

Adam McKay (‘The Big Short’) directs.

The great cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep.

Astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her teacher, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), discover that a comet is about to crash into Earth, but no one seems to care. Alerting humanity to the fateful impact of the Mount Everest-sized rock will not be easy. With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), they embark on a media tour that ranges from the office of aloof President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophant son Jason (Jonah Hill) to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, a humorous morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). With just six months to go before the collision, grabbing the attention of the media and a social media-obsessed audience proves to be a shockingly comical challenge – what will it take for the world to just look up?

Don’t forget to watch: