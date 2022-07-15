Nothing Phone (1) bets on bold rear and Snapdragon 778G Plus

After a few weeks of dropping teasers and information about the new device, Nothing finally debuted in the smartphone world and officially unveiled the Nothing Phone 1, at an event led by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei.

It hits the market with a very interesting differential, which is its transparent back that reveals a notification system and also has LED lights for a differentiated look.

Read too:

Demand for smartphones in the global market continues to decline

What is optical zoom and how does it work on smartphones?

A singular look in the midst of pluralities

The back of the Nothing Phone 1 is, without a doubt, its highlight, as it gives the device a look that makes it stand out among so many similar smartphones on the market. It is transparent, but contrary to what many people believe, it does not reveal the real components of the device, but an interface called a Glyph.

This interface has more than 900 LEDs, bringing the ability to show notifications and even extra information such as the time left for the phone to fully recharge or if reverse charging is active.

The lights have also been integrated with the handset’s calls, causing them to light up when a call comes in. They also show when the camera is activated and filming.

Nothing Phone is intermediate, but with up to 12 GB RAM option

Apart from the prominent look, the device also has interesting specifications, although they are not top of the line. For starters, the processor is not Qualcomm’s most advanced, but the Snapdragon 778G+. But that doesn’t make it any less powerful for what it proposes.

It also offers up to 12 GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and storage capacity of up to 256 GB (USF 3.1). Its body is made with recycled materials, both plastics and aluminum, which guarantee more durability and elegance.

The screen is OLED, with 6.55 inches and FHD+ resolution. It supports HDR10+ to improve image quality, with a maximum brightness of 1200 nits and an average of 500 nits. Its refresh rate is 120 Hz, making browsing smoother and more responsive, especially while gaming. Ring sampling is up to 240 Hz.

It is also on the screen that the fingerprint reader is located, which is already integrated and increases the safety of using the device.

The set of cameras at the rear is dual and both formed by 50 MP sensors. The first is the main camera, with a Sony IMX766 sensor, an aperture of F/1.88 and optical and electronic image stabilization. Then comes the wide-angle, with a Samsung JN1 sensor, with a viewing angle of 114 degrees.

On the front, the device comes with a 16 MP selfie camera and a Sony IMX471 sensor. Both the front and back are protected with Gorilla Glass.

Its battery is 4,500mAh and has fast charging of up to 33W wired and up to 15W wireless. It comes with the reverse charging feature (15 W) to charge other devices that also have this advantage.

In addition, it has a 5G connection, dual band Wi-Fi, stereo sound, Bluetooth 5.2 and NFC for those who make payments by approximation. The Nothing Phone 1 also comes with IP53 certification that guarantees protection against splashing water and dust. It comes standard with Android 12 and the company’s Nothing OS interface.

Nothing has revealed that the Nothing Phone 1 will feature three major Android updates and four years of security updates every 2 months.

A detail of the launch of the new smartphone is that, following the trend of some other manufacturers, it does not come with a charger in the box.

price and availability

The Nothing Phone 1 will have two color options, white or black. The price depends on the settings chosen.

For the model with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, the price is 499 euros, which when converted without taking into account fees and taxes, is something around R$ 2,725.

As for the model with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, this value rises to 549 euros, which in direct conversion gives something around R$ 3,000.

Nothing Phone 1 complete specs

6.55-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and adaptive rate of 120 Hz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus Platform

Adreno 642L GPU

8GB or 12GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal storage

16 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: 50 MP main lens (Sony IMX766, f/1.8, OIS and EIS) and 50 MP ultrawide sensor (f/2.2, Macro mode and EIS)

5G connection, Dual-SIM, stereo sound, IP53, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and dual-band WiFi

4,500mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W wireless and 5W reverse charging

Android 12 with NothingOS interface

Dimensions: 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm

Weight: 193.5g

Source: TheVerge