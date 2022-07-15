Nubank plummets and is no longer one of the most beloved brands in Brazil. Last year, fintech ranked first

iFood, WhatsApp and Havaianas are brands that conquered the top 3 in the recognition of Brazilians, according to the Net Love Score (NLS) study, produced by EcGlobal, of the Stefanini Group. In addition, the study also includes the top 10 brands most loved by users in Brazil. But this time, Nubank ended up being left out of the list, even though it was in 1st place last year. So, to learn more about reviews, check out below.

Nubank does not appear in the top 10 of the most beloved brands in Brazil

Thus, the study carried out by the Stefanini Group assesses which companies generate the greatest emotional connection with their consumers. Among the criteria evaluated are intensity, preference, fidelity and amplitude. In all, 4,170 people answered questions on 30 categories, divided into the segments of electronics and appliances, fast consumer goods, fashion and beauty, finance, transportation, retail, services and the new economy.

So, without further ado, the 10 favorite brands of Brazilians are:

iFood;

Whatsapp;

Havaianas;

Coke;

Omo;

Netflix;

YouTube;

Nestlé;

Kibon;

Samsung.

It is worth mentioning that in 2019, when the first edition of the study was released, Nestlé was ranked first. In 2020, the position went to WhatsApp, and in 2021, to Nubank. In other words, the purple fintech came out in first place last year, not even appearing in the top 10 this year.

Since last December, when the fintech went public, Nubank’s shares have already accumulated a devaluation of 21.88%. In this period, the bank also closed in the red in 37 days.

