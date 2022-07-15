Palmeiras defines former Botafogo target as ‘substitute’ for Gustavo Scarpa; player is in european football

Gustavo Scarpa will leave Palmeiras at the end of the year. The midfielder, considered one of the pillars for the great functioning of Abel Ferreira’s team, is in the final stretch of his contract with the São Paulo club and will not be renewed, already having an agreement with Nottingham Forest.

The player has already signed a pre-contract with the team, which has returned to the Premier League for this new season and should be officially presented at the team’s premises in early January.

And, before the midfielder’s departure, Palmeiras is already moving behind the scenes to find a replacement, already having a target in their sights.

Palmeiras expresses interest in Bruno Tabata

According to the portal It’s GoolPalmeiras is interested in hiring midfielder Bruno Tabata, who currently plays for Sporting, from Portugal and has recently been in Botafogo’s sights.

According to the source, Verdão is already in contact with the athlete’s manager, in order to obtain information about the player’s possibility of returning to Brazil. However, the Palestinian team intends to act with caution in the negotiations, without making any proposal before hearing the situation and the player’s desire.

Last season, for Sporting, Bruno played 32 matches, scoring six goals and distributing three assists. In Brazil, Tabata played for Atlético Mineiro, however, he was sold even before debuting for the professional.

