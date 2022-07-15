Palmeiras has a millionaire loss with elimination and needs to react

In addition to the financial loss of almost R$ 4 million for not reaching the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, Palmeiras has an important morale blow at a very important moment of the season. It is essential that Abel Ferreira’s team react quickly so as not to reach the quarterfinals of Libertadores in a bad moment against Atlético-MG, which is far from being at its peak.

Alviverde enters the field three times next week, against Cuiabá, América-MG and Internacional. It is essential to win this Monday, when the team plays already knowing what happened throughout the Brasileirão round. The three points are indispensable, whether to regain the lead or to increase the distance.

After this sequence, the team still plays against Ceará, on the 30th, and the following week it enters the field for Libertadores. Two teams that were eliminated from the Copa do Brasil will be face to face, with the difference that at Atlético-MG the Turkish coach Mohammed suffers much more pressure than Abel Ferreira, even because the miners were eliminated by Flamengo without being able to scare.

If you want to look on the bright side of elimination, Palmeiras can celebrate these six dates less than they will have to be out of the Copa do Brasil, but, at the same time, the pressure increases for the team to be able to lift at least one trophy of the two. which still disputes. At the moment, the team has the best campaign in both competitions.

Advancing in these tournaments is also a way for the team to make up for the hole in the budget forecast. When planning for 2022, Palmeiras projected their revenues already counting the money they would earn going to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, a fact that did not happen. Also to meet these goals, the team will still need to sell at least one player.