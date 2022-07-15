Palmeiras sends complaint to CBF and charges audio of communication between referee and VAR in classic | palm trees

The document points out errors that, according to the club, were made by the refereeing team in the game that determined the elimination of Verdão in the knockout tournament. The Palmeiras board also requested the audio of the communication between the referee and the VAR team.

1 of 2 Players from Palmeiras and São Paulo complain to the referee Leandro Vuaden — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Palmeiras and São Paulo players complain to referee Leandro Vuaden — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Palmeiras mainly question the penalty marking in favor of São Paulo, in the second half of Choque-Rei, with Gustavo Gómez on top of Calleri. The club addresses three points that could be discussed about the play:

Calleri’s impediment at the time of launch;

a possible lack of Calleri in a dispute with Gómez at the beginning of the bid;

if the contact between those inside the penalty area was for a free-kick.

Whistle Center: Sandro Meira Ricci analyzes the controversial moves between Palmeiras vs São Paulo

Verdão’s board gathered videos and photos of the move and questions the criteria. The possible offside, for example, did not have the lines drawn by the VAR team during the broadcast.

The Palmeiras also use the participation of the video referee in the bid involving Calleri and Gustavo Gómez to question the play between Dudu and Diego Costa in the first half. The Verdão forward collided with the São Paulo defender inside the area, but there was no recommendation to review the move.

In Verdão’s assessment, the elimination in the Copa do Brasil represents sporting and financial losses to the club. That’s why it also demands that the refereeing team be held responsible, if errors are admitted, and requests guidance so that VAR is used properly, with analysis from the beginning of the play.

2 of 2 Abel Ferreira in Palmeiras vs São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Abel Ferreira in Palmeiras vs São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

