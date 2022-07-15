Penalty x-ray: not even Weverton saves have saved Palmeiras | palm trees

“Unfortunately, we don’t have players to take penalties this calmly, but I believe that one day we will win,” said Abel.

The numbers refer to the printing of Portuguese. Since the victory over Corinthians in the 2020 Paulistão final, Verdão has failed in penalties. That’s how he lost the 2021 Supercopa and Recopa Sudamericana titles, the third-place match at the 2021 World Cup and the third round of last year’s Copa do Brasil.

Adding up all the participations, the Palmeirense team even had a good performance from Weverton. He passed zero only in the Recopa dispute. Adds five defenses in disputes.

1 of 1 Weverton defended Luciano’s charge, but did not avoid defeat by Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Weverton defended Luciano’s charge, but did not avoid defeat by Palmeiras — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Defender Gustavo Gómez and attacking midfielder Gustavo Scarpa are the ones who performed better in decisive penalties: they hit all the shots. The defender, however, experienced a similar situation to that experienced by Raphael Veiga last Thursday.

Against Defensa y Justicia, Gómez had the opportunity to score in extra time, but missed his shot. Against São Paulo, Verdão could have made it 3-0 in normal time, but Veiga kicked over Jandrei’s goal.

The menu of players who missed kicks in the final penalty shootout in this series of five games without success is vast. There are 13 different names, some already out of the club: Rony, Luiz Adriano, Felipe Melo, Luan, Danilo, Gabriel Menino, Mayke, Weverton, Lucas Lima, Breno Lopes, Marcos Rocha, Raphael Veiga and Wesley.

Luiz Adriano missed three times: against Al Ahly, Defensa y Justicia and CRB. The striker currently defends Antalyaspor, from Turkey.

See an x-ray of penalty kicks from palm trees:

2/11/2021: palm trees 0 x 0 Al Ahly, 2 x 3 on penalties

Marked: Gustavo Scarpa and Gustavo Gómez.

Lost: Rony, Luiz Adriano and Felipe Melo.

Weverton saved a free kick (another was on the post)

4/11/2021: palm trees 2 x 2 Flamengo, 5 x 6 on penalties

Marked: Raphael Veiga, Gustavo Gómez, Gustavo Scarpa, Matías Viña and Gabriel Veron.

Lost: Luan, Danilo, Gabriel Menino and Mayke.

Weverton saved two free kicks (another was on the post)

4/14/2021: palm trees 1 x 2 Defensa y Justicia, 3 x 4 on penalties

Tagged: Gabriel Menino, Gustavo Gómez and Rony.

Lost: Luiz Adriano and Weverton.

6/9/2021: palm trees 0 x 1 CRB, on penalties 3 x 4

Tagged: Willian, Gustavo Scarpa and Victor Luis.

Lost: Lucas Lima, Breno Lopes, Luiz Adriano and Marcos Rocha.

Weverton saved a free kick (the other two missed were on the post and out)

7/14/2022: palm trees 2 x 1 Sao Paulo, 3 x 4 on penalties

Marked: Gustavo Scarpa, Gustavo Gómez and Piquerez.

Lost: Raphael Veiga and Wesley.

Weverton defended a charge.

