Persuasion has Dakota Johnson in Jane Austen’s adaptation – 07/14/2022 – Illustrated

Daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, Dakota Johnson gained evidence as the protagonist of the franchise “Fifty Shades of Grey” in theaters. Since then, the actress has been diversifying her roles, as in the recent films “The Lost Daughter” and “Cha Cha Real Smooth”.

Now, she plays a period character in this adaptation of a Jane Austen novel — a woman who is persuaded not to marry a man of humble origins.

Netflix, 12 years

Muyloco World

After being successful on the internet, comedian Fernando Muylaert brings his travel program to the paid channel. Among the destinations visited are China, Japan and Mexico.

Travel Mode, 20h, free

Ida Red: The Price of Freedom

A terminally ill inmate asks her son, also a criminal, to organize a major robbery and help her get out of jail. With Melissa Leo and Josh Hartnett.

Telecine Premium, 22h, 14 years old

The Happiness of Little Things

A teacher dreams of leaving Bhutan and trying his luck in Australia. But before carrying out his plan, he is transferred to the most remote village in the country. The work was nominated for an Oscar for best international film.

Telecine Cult, 10pm, 12 years old

Masquerade

A marketer does everything to get the young heir of a family of corrupt politicians to be elected. Miniseries in 13 episodes with Danni Suzuki, Rodrigo dos Santos and Roberto Pirillo.

Canal Brasil, 22:30, 16 years old

Globo reporter

The program travels through incredible landscapes along the 1,247 kilometers of Carretera Austral, the road that leads to one of the most remote points in Chilean Patagonia.

Globe, 22:35, free

Conversation with Bial

Pedro Bial talks with Baby do Brasil and Pepeu Gomes, who are back working together on the “140 Graus” tour. The ex-couple resumes the artistic partnership 34 years after separating.

Globe, 1h, 12 years ​